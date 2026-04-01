Sandy Alcantara throws a shutout on 93 pitches to lead Marlins over White Sox 10-0

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw the first complete game of the MLB season in a 93-pitch shutout to lead…

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw the first complete game of the MLB season in a 93-pitch shutout to lead the Miami Marlins over the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Wednesday.

It was Alcantara’s second career shutout with fewer than 100 pitches, known as a “Maddux” in honor of Hall of Famer Greg Maddux. It was his 13th career complete game.

Liam Hicks homered, had two singles and drove in four runs to increase his major league-leading count of RBIs to 12. Otto López also went deep and Graham Pauley doubled twice for the Marlins, who ended the homestand 5-1, their best start since 2020.

After a dominant outing against Colorado in the season-opener, Alcantara (2-0) extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner struck out seven, scattered three singles and hit a batter.

The Marlins struck quickly against White Sox starter Shane Smith with a four-run first. Hicks hit an RBI single and Connor Norby followed with a run-scoring double. They both scored on Owen Caissie’s single.

Hicks made it 6-0 with a two-run blast in the second. He drove Smith’s slider over the wall in right for his third homer.

Javier Sanoja’s two-RBI single in the third padded the lead.

Miami added two runs late when Hicks hit an RBI single in the sixth and López connected off White Sox reliever Jordan Leasure in the eighth.

Smith (0-2) lasted three innings, giving up eight runs and seven hits. In his first two starts of the season, Smith has allowed 12 runs and 15 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Sean Burke (0-1. 6.75) will start Chicago’s home opener against Toronto on Thursday. RHP Dylan Cease (0-0, 1.69) will start for the Blue Jays.

Marlins: RHP Eury Pérez (0-0, 3.86) will start the opener of a three-game series at the New York Yankees. LHP Ryan Weathers (0-0, 3.86) will start for the Yankees in their home opener.

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