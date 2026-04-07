San Antonio takes home win streak into matchup with Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (40-39, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (60-19, second in the Western Conference) San…

Portland Trail Blazers (40-39, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (60-19, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts Portland looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Spurs have gone 34-15 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference in rebounding with 47.1 rebounds. Victor Wembanyama paces the Spurs with 11.5 boards.

The Trail Blazers are 27-22 in Western Conference play. Portland is 21-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spurs average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.6 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.0% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 115-110 on Jan. 4, with Deni Avdija scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 18.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games.

Avdija is averaging 24 points, seven rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Toumani Camara is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 9-1, averaging 124.4 points, 50.1 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Victor Wembanyama: day to day (rib).

Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: day to day (calf), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Vit Krejci: day to day (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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