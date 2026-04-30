Sabres try to clinch first round series over the Bruins in game 6

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (45-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (45-27-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sabres -115, Bruins -105; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Sabres lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Boston Bruins in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 2-1 in overtime.

Boston is 45-27-10 overall with a 13-15-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins have committed 372 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank second in league play.

Buffalo is 50-23-9 overall and 19-7-5 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have given up 240 goals while scoring 283 for a +43 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has 39 goals and 29 assists for the Bruins. Viktor Arvidsson has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 40 goals and 41 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (upper-body).

Sabres: Noah Ostlund: out (lower body), Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: out (arm), Justin Danforth: out for season (kneecap).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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