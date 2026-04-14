Sabres look to keep win streak alive, host the Stars

Dallas Stars (49-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-8, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7…

Dallas Stars (49-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres will attempt to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Dallas Stars.

Buffalo is 50-23-8 overall and 26-10-4 in home games. The Sabres serve 9.8 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in the league.

Dallas is 23-9-8 on the road and 49-20-12 overall. The Stars have gone 26-6-5 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. The Sabres won 4-1 in the last matchup. Tage Thompson led the Sabres with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson has scored 40 goals with 41 assists for the Sabres. Joshua Norris has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 22 goals and 55 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: out (arm), Alex Lyon: out (lower body), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Noah Ostlund: out (upper-body).

Stars: Sam Steel: day to day (hip), Nils Lundkvist: day to day (illness), Miro Heiskanen: day to day (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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