Ryan Vilade has 3 hits, drives in 2 runs as Tampa Bay beats Cleveland to extend win streak to 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ryan Vilade had three hits and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead single in the eighth…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ryan Vilade had three hits and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays won their fifth straight by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 Monday night.

Daniel Schneemann had a two-run homer in the fifth inning and rookie Parker Messick struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings as the Guardians dropped their third in a row and fourth in five games.

Jonathan Aranda led off the eighth with a home run down the right-field line off Hunter Gaddis (0-1) and Junior Caminero singled. Pinch-runner Richie Palacios stole second and scored on Vilade’s hit up the middle.

Vilade also had an RBI single in the sixth inning and is 11 for 20 in his last 10 games after starting the year hitless in his first six at-bats.

Tampa Bay’s Steven Matz (4-1) allowed two runs and four hits in a season-high seven innings.

The Guardians had runners on second and third with one out after pinch-hitter Kyle Manzardo’s single and Chase DeLauter’s double, but Bryan Baker struck out pinch-hitter George Valera and Schneemann for his seventh save.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jose Fermin hit a tiebreaking two-run double after Pedro Pages and JJ Wetherholt hit consecutive homers — all in the ninth inning — as St. Louis rallied to beat Pittsburgh after breaking up a perfect game bid in the seventh inning.

With the Pirates leading 2-0, four Pittsburgh pitchers combined to shut down the Cardinals through 6 2/3 innings before Alec Burleson legged out a two-out, infield single off Evan Sisk in the seventh.

Pages’ and Wetherholt’s home runs off Dennis Santana (2-2) lifted the Cardinals into a 2-all tie before Fermin’s double into the left-field corner scored Victor Scott II and Burleson, giving St. Louis a 4-2 lead.

Ryan Fernandez (1-0) earned the win and George Soriano got a ground out, strikeout and, after a single by Nick Gonzales, a fly out for his first save as the Cardinals snapped a four-game skid.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Ranger Suárez and Greg Weissert combined on a two-hitter, Carlos Narváez hit a solo home run and Boston beat Toronto, their third straight win and second in a row under interim manager Chad Tracy.

It’s the first time this season the Red Sox have won three straight. Boston fired manager Alex Cora and five coaches Saturday after starting 10-17.

A pair of Red Sox fans sat in the front row behind the visitors’ bullpen with a sign paying tribute to Cora and coach Jason Varitek, who was reassigned within the organization. It read “Thanks AC-Tek. Forever our captain.”

Suárez (2-2) struck out 10 and walked one, matching a season high by going eight innings. He outpitched Dylan Cease and held the Blue Jays without a hit until Jesús Sánchez doubled down the left-field line to begin the sixth. Suárez struck out the next two batters, then retired leadoff hitter Myles Straw on a flyball.

The left-hander set down the final nine batters he faced before Weissert finished, pitching around a two-out double in the ninth by pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho.

Cease (1-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

TWINS 11, MARINERS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kody Clemens homered and drove in five runs, Byron Buxton also went deep and Connor Prielipp earned his first big league win as Minnesota beat Seattle.

Prielipp (1-0) entered the season as the Twins’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB.com. He was called up from Triple-A St. Paul and made his MLB debut against the Mets on Wednesday. Against the Mariners, the 25-year-old left-hander gave up two runs on one hit with three walks and five strikeouts.

Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two RBIs for Minnesota.

Luis Castillo (0-2) gave up seven runs on seven hits over five innings for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh hit his seventh homer of the season and Randy Arozarena added two hits.

WHITE SOX 8, ANGELS 7

CHICAGO (AP) — Munetaka Murakami hit a three-run homer in a big seventh-inning rally, and Chicago held off slumping Los Angeles.

Andrew Benintendi had three RBIs as Chicago improved to 6-4 in its last 10 games. Miguel Vargas hit a solo drive, and Tristan Peters had two hits and scored two runs.

Jorge Soler hit a solo homer for Los Angeles in the rain-delayed opener of a three-game series. Mike Trout had two hits and scored twice.

The Angels blew a 5-1 lead in their fourth consecutive loss and eighth in nine games overall. They had a 6-0 lead Sunday at Kansas City and lost 11-9 when Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer for the Royals in the 10th inning.

The White Sox sent 10 batters to the plate while scoring seven times in the seventh. It was their biggest inning of the season.

Benintendi’s two-run double off Nick Sandlin (0-1) trimmed the Angels’ lead to one. Murakami then greeted Drew Pomeranz with a drive to right-center for his major league-best 12th homer. Vargas followed Murakami with another homer for an 8-5 lead.

The 26-year-old Murakami, a rookie slugger from Japan, is batting .349 (15 for 43) with seven homers and 14 RBIs in his last 10 games.

Osvaldo Bido (2-0) pitched three innings of one-run ball for the win.

YANKEES 4, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge and Ben Rice had the first back-to-back homers for the Yankees this season, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also went deep as AL-best New York beat Texas.

Judge matched the big league lead with his 11th homer, a day after also hitting one on his 34th birthday, to make it 3-0 with two outs in the third inning. That came right after Rice’s 10th homer, his sixth in 11 games.

They became the second pair of Yankees teammates to each have 10 or more homers in the first 29 games, joining Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra in 1956.

Max Fried (4-1) scattered four singles over six scoreless innings pitching out of the stretch as the Yankees (19-10) got their 10th win in 12 games. David Bednar, the third reliever, allowed an unearned run in the ninth while getting his eighth save in nine chances when Ezequiel Duran grounded into a forceout with two on.

Texas starter Jack Leiter (1-2) allowed the three homers in six innings.

Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson had a solo homer for Texas in the seventh.

PADRES 9, CUBS 7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty France drove in four runs with a double and a triple to lead surging San Diego over Chicago.

Manny Machado had three hits and scored three times for the Padres (19-9), who won for the 17th time in 21 games. They are 18-5 this month (.783), the best April winning percentage in franchise history.

Gavin Sheets hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to make it 9-5. Mason Miller gave up two runs in the ninth, ending his scoreless streak at 34 2/3 innings dating to last season — a San Diego record.

Moisés Ballesteros hit his first career grand slam, a 404-foot drive to right field off Padres starter Randy Vásquez that gave the Cubs a 5-3 lead in the third.

Seiya Suzuki had a solo homer for Chicago in the second.

The Cubs (17-12) have lost three in a row following a 10-game winning streak.

DODGERS 5, MARLINS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Tucker singled in the tying and go-ahead runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, rallying Los Angeles past Miami in the series opener.

It was Tucker’s only hit of the game after starting 0 for 4.

Jake Eder (1-0) earned his first major league victory, allowing one hit in one inning of relief.

The Dodgers improved to 3-7 when trailing after seven innings.

Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks (0-2) walked Andy Pages and he scored on Shohei Ohtani’s ground-rule double in the ninth, pulling the Dodgers to 4-3. Pinch-hitter Dalton Rushing walked and Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked to load the bases before Tyler Phillips replaced Fairbanks, who appeared to have a physical issue.

Phillips struck out Will Smith, leaving the Dodgers down to their last out. Tucker singled to center, scoring Ohtani and Rushing.

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