Rockies try to continue win streak, take on the Reds

Colorado Rockies (13-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-10, first in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (13-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-10, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD; Reds: Chase Burns (2-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -204, Rockies +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has an 8-7 record at home and an 18-10 record overall. The Reds have a 7-0 record in games decided by one run.

Colorado is 13-16 overall and 6-10 on the road. The Rockies are 7-12 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 14 extra base hits (five doubles and nine home runs). Nathaniel Lowe is 8 for 29 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with eight home runs while slugging .684. Troy Johnston is 13 for 38 with three doubles and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .223 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Rockies: Willi Castro: day-to-day (knee), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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