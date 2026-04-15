Rockies’ Troy Johnston and Willi Castro leave game after being hit by pitches vs. Astros’ Arrighetti

HOUSTON (AP) — Colorado’s Troy Johnston and Willi Castro both left Wednesday night’s loss to Houston after being hit by…

HOUSTON (AP) — Colorado’s Troy Johnston and Willi Castro both left Wednesday night’s loss to Houston after being hit by pitches from the Astros’ Spencer Arrighetti.

Johnston was hit in the thigh by a pitch in the first inning of the Rockies’ 3-1 loss that extended their skid to six games. He stayed in the game and drew a walk in the third but was replaced at first base in the bottom half.

The Rockies said Johnston had a bruised right quadriceps. Manager Warren Schaeffer said after the game that he would be fine.

There was one out in the fourth inning when Arrighetti plunked Castro on the right hand. He trotted to first base, where a trainer joined him and looked at his hand for a couple of minutes before he was removed from the game.

Schaeffer said X-rays on Castro’s hand were negative but that it was swollen. He said it was fortunate that nothing was broken, considering where the 92.7 mph fastball hit him.

“It was a little scary there when it happened,” Schaeffer said. “It hit him right there on the top of the hand.”

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