Rockies bring 1-0 series advantage over Mets into game 2

Colorado Rockies (11-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (9-17, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (11-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (9-17, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Quintana (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, four strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (0-3, 8.83 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -208, Rockies +172; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the New York Mets.

New York is 9-17 overall and 5-8 in home games. The Mets have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.14.

Colorado has an 11-16 record overall and a 4-10 record in road games. Rockies hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has three doubles and two home runs while hitting .232 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mickey Moniak has five doubles and eight home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 12 for 40 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Willi Castro: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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