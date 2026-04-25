Brewers to stop skid in game against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-11, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-12, fifth in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-11, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-12, fifth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -136, Pirates +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers come into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates as losers of three games in a row.

Milwaukee has a 7-6 record at home and a 13-12 record overall. The Brewers are 11-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh is 7-6 on the road and 15-11 overall. The Pirates have an 11-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has five doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Brewers. Gary Sanchez is 8 for 35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with eight home runs while slugging .542. Brandon Lowe is 13 for 44 with four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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