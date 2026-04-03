RJ Barrett scores 25 points in the Raptors’ 128-96 win over the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 25 points, Brandon Ingram had 17 points and seven rebounds and the Toronto…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 25 points, Brandon Ingram had 17 points and seven rebounds and the Toronto Raptors built a first-half lead, extended it in the third and coasted to a 128-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, the ninth overall pick last summer, added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Toronto snap a two-game skid. Murray-Boyles had a career-high 20 points against Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Trying to avoid the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, Toronto remained seventh in the standings, through it has the same record as sixth-place Philadelphia.

GG Jackson led Memphis with 30 points, and Cedric Coward had 15. The Grizzlies lost for the eighth time in nine games. Jackson was 10 of 16 from the field.

A 13-4 run by Toronto to end the first half gave the Raptors a 59-41 lead at the break. The advantage would stretch to 31 near the five-minute mark of the third, and reach 33 in the fourth quarter.

As for the Grizzlies, as has been the case for some time, they were stuck with makeshift lineups of 10-day signees and two-way players mixed with a few regulars on the floor at any one time. By game time, 13 Memphis players were on the injury list.

Up next

Raptors: At Boston on Sunday.

Grizzlies: At Milwaukee on Sunday.

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