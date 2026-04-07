Reds visit the Marlins on 4-game road win streak

Cincinnati Reds (7-3) vs. Miami Marlins (6-4) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.09 ERA,…

Cincinnati Reds (7-3) vs. Miami Marlins (6-4)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Reds +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the Miami Marlins looking to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Miami had a 79-83 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Marlins averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .250 and slugging .393.

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 38-43 in road games last season. The Reds averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 167 home runs.

INJURIES: Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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