Reds place reserve catcher Trevino on injured list

MIAMI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed catcher Jose Trevino on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of thoracic spine…

MIAMI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed catcher Jose Trevino on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of thoracic spine strain.

The 33-year-old Trevino has seen limited time as a reserve to regular Tyler Stephenson in Cincinnati’s first 11 games this season. Trevino has appeared in three games and last played when the Reds won at Texas on April 4.

“It kind of reared its head in spring training,” Reds manager Terry Francona said of Trevino’s injury before the club’s game against the Miami Marlins. “We felt like he calmed it down and then it’s just been getting to the point where, if he catches, he goes back right to where he was. It locks up on him.”

Francona added that Trevino will undergo testing in Cincinnati on Thursday.

The Reds made the move before they close a four-game series against Miami on Thursday. Cincinnati selected catcher-infielder P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Louisville to take Trevino’s spot on the roster. Higgins is scheduled to catch Thursday, Francona said.

In another move that created a spot on the 40-man roster for Higgins, the Reds designated infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand for assignment. After the Reds acquired him from Minnesota, Encarnacion-Strand hit 13 homers and had an .805 OPS over 63 games in 2023. But he struggled with injuries and production the next two seasons and began this season in Louisville.

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