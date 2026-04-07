Raptors roll past Heat 121-95, an outcome that locks Miami into the play-in tournament

TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 25 points, Brandon Ingram finished with 23 and the Toronto Raptors beat Miami 121-95…

TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 25 points, Brandon Ingram finished with 23 and the Toronto Raptors beat Miami 121-95 on Tuesday night, an outcome that locked the Heat into the play-in tournament for a fourth consecutive season.

Jakob Poeltl scored 17 points for the Raptors (44-35), who moved within a game of idle Atlanta for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase. Toronto is aiming for its first playoff trip since 2022 and leads Philadelphia (43-36) by one game in the race for the sixth and final guaranteed berth in the East.

RJ Barrett scored 16 and Jamal Shead had 11 assists off the bench for Toronto.

A 19-2 run by the Raptors in the first half turned a two-point deficit into a 13-point lead, and Toronto maintained the double-digit margin virtually the entire rest of the way.

Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points for Miami (41-38), which now likely needs to win its final three games to have any realistic chance of escaping the No. 10 seed going into the play-in tournament for a second consecutive year.

Tyler Herro and Norman Powell each scored 14 for the Heat. Bam Adebayo — who had an 83-point game for Miami last month against Washington — was held to seven points on 2-for-14 shooting, and the Heat lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games.

Toronto improved to 3-0 against the Heat this season. The Raptors have swept Miami in a season series only twice before — going 4-0 against the Heat in 2007-08 and 2018-19 — and will aim to do so again on Thursday when the teams finish a two-game series in Toronto.

The Raptors improved to 13-4 against Southeast Division teams this season.

Up next

The teams play again Thursday in Toronto.

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