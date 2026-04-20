Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley misses 2nd straight playoff game due to right hamstring strain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Immanuel Quickley remained out of the Toronto Raptors’ lineup for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Immanuel Quickley remained out of the Toronto Raptors’ lineup for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

The point guard was ruled out by coach Darko Rajakovic during his pregame availability, marking the second straight game Quickley has missed since he strained his right hamstring in the April 12 regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets.

Rajakovic said Quickley participated in the Monday morning shootaround. The five-year veteran also missed eight games from March 23 to April 5 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Quickley averaged 16.4 points, a career-high 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 70 games. He has scored at least 20 points in 20 games and recorded eight double-doubles.

Jamal Shead is expected to start again in Quickley’s place. Shead, who is in his second season, scored 17 points in Saturday’s 126-113 loss, including five 3-pointers.

Shead started 12 games during the regular season, averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 assists per game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.