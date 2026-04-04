Price survives a bruising from Pineiro to keep her three welterweight belts

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Lauren Price won a bloody and bruising fight against unbeaten Stephanie Pineiro to retain her WBC,…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Lauren Price won a bloody and bruising fight against unbeaten Stephanie Pineiro to retain her WBC, IBF and WBO welterweight belts in Cardiff on Saturday.

The faster Price dominated and could afford to hold back in the 10th and final round for the unanimous decision, but Puerto Rican challenger Pineiro contributed to an entertaining bout.

Former Olympic champion Price took a battering to improve her pro record to 10-0. Pineiro dropped to 10-1.

Pineiro’s left eye was punished by Price’s right hooks, but Pineiro cut Price’s mouth in the fifth round and Price couldn’t prevent blood spattering her chest, white shirt and shorts for the rest of the bout.

Price was fighting on Welsh home ground for the first time in nearly two years, and fighting anywhere since March 2025 when she beat Natasha Jonas to add the WBC and IBF titles.

At ringside was Claressa Shields (18-0), the undisputed heavyweight champion. The managers of Shields and Price have been in talks for a fight this year at compromising middleweight.

“Credit to Stephanie, Lauren was in the fight of her life today,” Shields told the BBC. “You did great tonight, I’ll say it to you face to face, we can fight at the end of the year.”

Price said: “This is why I’m in the game, I want to fight the best. We all need a dance partner but I’m backing myself.”

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