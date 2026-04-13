Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign Up Bonus, Skip Wait for MLB Trades

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All new users can redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP in time for a loaded Monday of MLB games, highlighted by matchups such as Astros-Mariners, Mets-Dodgers, Cubs-Phillies and more.

Create a new account and you will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This gives you a generous bonus to get your account started, and start making MLB predictions from there.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 13th, 2026

Exclusive to new Polymarket customers, this introductory promotion provides a straightforward way to build your initial trading portfolio. To qualify for the reward, simply complete your registration and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your deposit is successfully processed, a $20 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked and credited to your account.

Please be aware that to claim this offer, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. With your $20 bonus secured, you will be perfectly positioned to dive into today’s Major League Baseball slate. You can use your newly acquired funds to trade shares on tonight’s intriguing pitching matchups, whether you want to back George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners as they host Mike Burrows and the Houston Astros, or you prefer the late-night showdown featuring Javier Assad’s Chicago Cubs taking on Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability HOU @ SEA SEA 61% / HOU 39% CHC @ PHI PHI 63% / CHC 37%

When evaluating today’s matchups to find genuine market value, we put a lot of stock in the underlying context. In the HOU @ SEA matchup, the Mariners present a statistically strong position due to their dominant pitching and recent divisional momentum. Seattle’s staff boasts an excellent 3.007 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, significantly outpacing a struggling Astros staff currently carrying a 6.488 ERA and 1.70 WHIP. It goes without saying that Houston’s rotation is in disarray following Grade 2 strains to Cristian Javier and Hunter Brown, forcing them to rely on inexperienced arms like Mike Burrows against Seattle’s ace.

Meanwhile, the Cubs present intriguing longshot value in Philadelphia. Despite the 37.5% implied probability, Chicago actually holds the pitching edge with a 3.425 team ERA and 1.12 WHIP, compared to the Phillies’ 4.299 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. Javier Assad has stepped up admirably for the Cubs’ rotation in place of the injured Matthew Boyd. Furthermore, Chicago’s batters have slightly outperformed Philadelphia in getting on base, carrying a .321 OBP against the Phillies’ .307 OBP. With fan frustrations brewing around a seemingly joyless Phillies squad, trading shares on the CHC prediction is an appealing strategic play.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on today’s MLB action? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Just be sure to use the promo code WTOP when registering your new account to secure the bonus ahead of matchups like the Astros at Mariners or the Cubs at Phillies. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Register an Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Enter the Promo Code: Input promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the promotional offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account will be funded, your promo will be active, and you will be ready to start trading on tonight’s slate of baseball!