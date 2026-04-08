Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign Up Bonus for Dodgers-Blue Jays, MLB, Masters Predictions This Week

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Dive into a fun week of sports with a bunch of MLB and NBA regular season games, along with the Masters, by signing up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP. Sign up on your mobile device to skip the waitlist to begin trading on the platform, and receive a generous sign-up bonus while doing so.







By simply registering and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you receive a $20 sign-up bonus to use on NBA, MLB and Masters predictions today and over the course of the week.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Masters Bonus

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 8th, 2026

New Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on today’s MLB action can claim an exciting $20 sign-up bonus. With compelling matchups on the April 8, 2026 schedule—such as the 8-2 Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays and the 7-2 New York Yankees hosting the Athletics—there is no better time to start building your trading portfolio.

Your $20 bonus will be officially unlocked and credited to your account immediately after you make an initial deposit of at least $20. To qualify for this offer, you must be a new Polymarket customer who is 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Athletics @ New York Yankees NYY 64% / ATH 36% Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays LAD 60% / TOR 40%

When digging into the underlying metrics, New York represents immense value against Oakland. The Yankees’ pitching staff has been utterly dominant this season, leading the majors in key run-prevention categories with a stellar 2.418 ERA and a 1.0187 WHIP while holding opponents to a .199 batting average. Expect Will Warren to keep that momentum going against a floundering Athletics pitching staff (5.523 ERA, 1.7614 WHIP) led by former Yankee Luis Severino.

In today’s other high-profile matchup, the Dodgers (59.7% probability) offer a prime trading opportunity against the struggling Blue Jays (4-6). Los Angeles brings a high-powered offense featuring an elite .860 team OPS, a .501 slugging percentage, and a .329 BABIP into this 2025 World Series rematch. Shohei Ohtani rides a 42-game on-base streak into his start, meaning Toronto’s pitching staff—currently holding a 4.649 overall ERA and a 1.3212 WHIP—will have a difficult time finding outs against this lineup. Furthermore, with Toronto dropping six straight games and their lineup managing a meager .649 OPS and .341 slugging percentage, it does stand to reason that backing the Dodgers is the smart, analytical play here.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Before the first pitch is thrown for the Dodgers-Blue Jays matchup or the Athletics-Yankees clash on April 8, 2026, make sure your portfolio is fully funded. Claiming this offer is a straightforward process for anyone looking to get an edge on the market.

To get started and activate your offer, follow these exact steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Register: Create and register a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account. Apply the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to officially activate the offer.

Once your deposit clears, you will be fully activated and ready to trade on any of today’s upcoming MLB matchups!