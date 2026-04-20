Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 New User Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA playoffs are heating up on Monday, and if you are looking to turn your handicapping skills into a nice pay day, we’ve got the perfect starting point. New customers can register here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to get a $20 bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Whether you are forecasting tonight’s Game 2 clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors or eyeing the rest of this week’s playoff slate, this welcome offer gives you the firepower to build your bankroll with confidence.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA Trades

Before the Cavaliers and Raptors take the court, eligible fans can quickly unlock their new user bonus. Here is a quick overview of the essential details:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 20, 2026

Offer Overview

This welcome offer is an absolute steal, exclusively available for new customers. To get in on the action, you must be 18 or older and physically present in an eligible state. Once you register using our link and make that initial deposit of at least $20, your $20 sign-up bonus unlocks automatically.

I love using these bonus credits to take a swing at the daily NBA slate. Whether you are backing the red-hot Cavs at home or taking a flyer on the visiting Raptors to bounce back from their Game 1 loss, having that extra $20 gives us a real chance to maximize our returns and test out some smart trading strategies as the postseason unfolds.

Make Predictions Before and During NBA Games

Matchup Probability Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers TOR 24.95% / CLE 75.05% Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks ATL 32.39% / NYK 67.61% Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets MIN 30.12% / DEN 69.88%

Let’s break down how we can play these numbers. By utilizing your $20 welcome bonus, you can immediately target the board’s biggest extremes. If you trade your $20 on the heaviest favorite—the Cleveland Cavaliers—to win, you are looking at a modest but steady $5.52 in profit based on their high probability. Conversely, if you love hunting for a juicy upset, backing the heavy underdog Toronto Raptors could return an impressive $56.80 in profit if they shock the world.

Look Ahead: Trading on the NBA Finals Winner

We aren’t just limited to tonight’s games. Once you’re comfortable trading shares on single matchups, there is nothing better than looking at the big picture. Polymarket allows us to trade on futures, like predicting who will ultimately win the NBA Finals.

By buying shares of a team you think is peaking at the right time—like the Nuggets or this revamped, battle-tested Cavs roster—you can secure positions early. If their chances improve as they advance through the playoffs, the probability of your shares goes up. This allows you to potentially trade out for a profit before the Finals even tip off. It’s a savvy way to play the long game while keeping your portfolio diversified.

How to Sign Up with the Polymarket Promo Code

Unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s tip-off is quick and easy. I’m placing my trades soon, so let’s get you set up to join me. Just follow these simple steps to claim your credit:

Register an Account: Create your profile here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit your proof of identification to safely verify and secure your account. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in this offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the promotion.

Once your initial deposit clears, your bonus will be ready to roll.