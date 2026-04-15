Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus, Skip Wait for NBA, MLB Predictions

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All new users can redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP in time for a fun slate of NBA play-in games tonight between the Magic vs. 76ers and Warriors vs. Clippers. Last night featured two down to the wire games, tonight should be similar.







Create a new account and you will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This gives you a generous bonus to get your account started, and start making MLB predictions from there.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 15th, 2026

As the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers prepare to clash in the 2025 Play-In Tournament at 7:30 PM ET, new Polymarket customers have the perfect opportunity to get in on the action. By claiming this exclusive promotional offer, first-time users can secure a $20 sign-up bonus to use on today’s exciting NBA slate.

Unlocking this reward is a straightforward process. First, ensure that you meet the eligibility requirements: you must be at least 18 years of age, be physically located in an eligible Polymarket state, and be opening an account for the first time. Once registered, simply make an initial deposit of at least $20. After your qualifying deposit is processed, the $20 bonus will be automatically unlocked, giving you extra funds to use as you lock in your predictions for Wednesday’s playoff action.

Use Polymarket NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers ORL 48% / PHI 52% Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers GSW 36% / LAC 64%

The first game of the evening is the Eastern Conference play-in game between the Magic and the 76ers, with the winner of this game moving on to play the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will host the Hornets for the 8th seed. The Sixers are slight favorites to defend their home court.

Then, we have the Warriors vs. Clippers Western Conference play-in game, with the winner facing off against the Suns to move on to the 8th-seed in the playoffs. After a tumultuous off-season and horrible start to the regular season, the Clippers rebounded and find themselves relatively heavy favorites to take down the Warriors tonight.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

With today’s crucial 2025 Play-In Tournament clashes rapidly approaching, there is no better time to claim your sign-up bonus. Getting started is simple. Just follow these steps to secure your $20 bonus before the 7:30 PM ET tip-off:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Identity: Submit proof of identification to ensure you meet all legal and security requirements. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the exclusive promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Complete your account setup by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, the offer will be fully activated, and your $20 bonus will be ready to use. Lock in your predictions and enjoy tonight’s high-stakes matchups!