Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for the NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is absolutely nothing quite like the electric atmosphere of the postseason, and as we gear up for an action-packed Saturday in the NBA, new customers can get in on the action with a sweet little pay day. By signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, you will score a $20 sign-up bonus right after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

We can use this welcome offer to make predictions on today’s massive Timberwolves-Nuggets showdown, any other NBA game this week, or throughout this entire opening round of the playoffs. And if you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio beyond the hardwood, you can also make picks on NHL and MLB action—for instance, the Colorado Avalanche enter the postseason with a solid 24% chance to win the Stanley Cup.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Activates $20 Welcome Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 18, 2026

Claiming your bonus is a straightforward strategy that gives us extra value heading into today’s crucial postseason clashes. As new customers, unlocking these bonus funds is incredibly simple: the $20 sign-up bonus activates immediately after you make your first deposit of at least $20.

Whether you are tuning into the national Amazon Prime Video to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, or you are one of the diehards filling the seats at Ball Arena in Denver, CO, this welcome offer is our ticket to a more exciting slate.

Make Trades Before and During NBA Playoff Games

Matchup Probability Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN 68.5% / MIN 31.5% Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE 74.7% / TOR 25.3%

Looking at the board, we have some real chances to either play it safe or chase a nice upset. If we apply our $20 bonus to the heaviest moneyline favorite, the Cleveland Cavaliers, a winning prediction nets a safe $5.67 in profit. On the flip side, backing the biggest underdog, the Toronto Raptors, with that same $20 yields an impressive $55.60 in profit if they can secure a road upset after their four-year playoff drought. Be sure to consider to make trades during the games. For example, you make have contracts for the Cavaliers, and they get off to a great start. You may have an opportunity to sell some of those contracts for a profit.

How to Sign Up with the Polymarket Promo Code

Getting our accounts ready in time for the NBA postseason is a breeze. If you want to back the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Cavs, or Raptors today, just follow my simple steps below to lock in your bonus:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to confirm your eligibility. Enter the Code: Be sure to input the Polymarket promo code WTOP during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to instantly activate the offer.

Once your deposit clears and the promo code is applied, your welcome bonus will be ready to roll.