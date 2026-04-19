Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB Trades

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All new users can redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP in time for the NBA playoffs today, that start at 1 p.m. ET between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, with four games total.







Create a new account and you will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This gives you a generous bonus to get your account started, and start making MLB predictions from there.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP at a Glance

Promo Code Required: You must enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the bonus.

You must enter the promo code during the registration process to qualify for the bonus. ✅ New Customers Only: This promotion is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users who have never previously held an account.

This promotion is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users who have never previously held an account. ✅ Minimum Deposit of $20: A qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 is required to activate and unlock the $20 sign-up bonus.

A qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 is required to activate and unlock the $20 sign-up bonus. ✅ Bonus Amount: Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a $20 sign-up bonus credited to your account.

Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a credited to your account. ✅ Age Requirement: All participants must be 18 years of age or older to register and claim this offer.

All participants must be to register and claim this offer. ✅ Location Eligibility: You must be physically present within an eligible Polymarket state in the United States at the time of registration and participation.

You must be at the time of registration and participation. ✅ Identity Verification: Valid proof of identification is required to verify your account before the bonus can be used.

Valid proof of identification is required to verify your account before the bonus can be used. ✅ One Bonus Per Customer: The $20 sign-up bonus is limited to one per new customer and cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

The $20 sign-up bonus is limited to one per new customer and cannot be combined with other promotional offers. ✅ Bonus Usage: The $20 bonus can be used to trade on any available market, including tonight’s Spurs vs. Trail Blazers matchup or any other NBA game on the slate.

Claiming this welcome offer is a straightforward process. To unlock the $20 bonus, users must successfully create their account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. It does stand to reason that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your qualifying deposit clears, your bonus funds will be instantly ready to deploy on Sunday’s matchups, from the 1:00 p.m. ET tip-off in Boston to the 3:30 p.m. ET showdown in Oklahoma City.

Use Polymarket NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder PHX 12.05% / OKC 87.95% Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics PHI 14.90% / BOS 85.10%

When hunting for market inefficiencies, we have to look past narratives—like Dillon Brooks recently labeling the Thunder “foul baiters”—and focus on the underlying metrics. The Thunder finished with the best record and the best net rating in the entire NBA, while the Suns are riding the momentum of a 111-96 play-in victory where Jalen Green erupted for 36 points and Phoenix capitalized on 30 points off turnovers.

Monitoring these ratings and coaching dynamics—like Phoenix’s first-year head coach Jordan Ott guiding his squad into the postseason—is essential when identifying the most analytically sound trades.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker prepare for their 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off today, claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is funded and ready to make predictions on the NBA Postseason action:

Download the Polymarket App: Start by downloading the official application to your mobile device. Register an Account: Open the app and begin the sign-up process by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Complete the activation process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial $20 deposit clears, your sign-up bonus will be activated and instantly available, giving you extra trading power for today’s intense slate of games on the 2026 playoff schedule.