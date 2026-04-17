Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Hornets-Magic, NBA, MLB Predictions

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All new users can redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP in time for the NBA play-in games tonight between the Hornets vs. Magic and Warriors vs. Suns.







Create a new account and you will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This gives you a generous bonus to get your account started, and start making MLB predictions from there.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 17th, 2026

To capitalize on today’s NBA slate—specifically the win-to-get-in clash between the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic—new Polymarket customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer. By registering and making an initial deposit of at least $20, users will automatically unlock a $20 sign-up bonus. This extra funding provides exceptional leverage as you prepare to trade on tonight’s 7:30 PM EDT tip-off and hunt for longshot opportunities in the market.

It goes without saying that you must meet specific eligibility requirements to claim this promotion. The $20 bonus is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who have not previously opened an account. Additionally, all participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your qualifying initial deposit clears, your bonus funds will be ready to deploy on any of the action surrounding this highly anticipated Eastern Conference showdown.

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Matchup Probability Charlotte Hornets (at ORL) 61.8% Orlando Magic (vs. CHA) 38.2% Phoenix Suns (vs. GSW) 56.5% Golden State Warriors (at PHX) 43.5%

When looking to extract value from the market, we put a lot of stock in situational context and underlying metrics. Despite being the road team, the Hornets hold a clear statistical edge, ending the season as one of the hottest and best teams in the NBA. They match up against a Magic team that is reeling and most likely going to have major changes when their season ends.

In the 10:00 PM EDT matchup, the underdog Golden State Warriors offer highly compelling value against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors struggled with injuries all year, but at least have a healthy Steph Curry back, and anything can happen when he gets on a roll like he was against the Clippers.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Time is running out before the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic take the court tonight. To ensure your funds are ready for tip-off, simply follow these straightforward steps to claim your $20 welcome bonus:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Create an Account: Begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information to set up your new user profile. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and meets all eligibility requirements. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input the exclusive promo code WTOP when prompted during the sign-up process. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account to officially activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, your bonus will be credited to your account, giving you extra ammunition to trade on these crucial NBA Play-In Tournament clashes.