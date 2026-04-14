Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Sign Up Bonus for NBA Play-In Game Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Ahead of tonight’s crucial 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament matchups, new customers can use our Polymarket promo code WTOP to claim a lucrative welcome offer: get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.







This is about as easy as it gets to redeem bonuses, as all you need to do is sign up using this promo code and deposit at least $20 into your account to take home the $20 bonus. Use this opportunity to trade on the Heat vs. Hornets and Blazers vs. Suns via Polymarket tonight.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA Play-In Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 14th, 2026

Securing your bonus funds is a straightforward process designed exclusively for new Polymarket customers. To qualify for this welcome promotion, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your new account is registered and verified, simply make an initial deposit of at least $20. Meeting this minimum deposit requirement will instantly unlock your $20 sign-up bonus, giving your trading portfolio an immediate boost ahead of tonight’s NBA slate.

With your account funded and the bonus unlocked, you will be perfectly positioned to tackle today’s pivotal Play-In Tournament showdowns.

Use Polymarket NBA Bonus for Play-In Games Today

Matchup Probability Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns PHX 60% / POR 40% Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets CHA 66% / MIA 34%

Despite early season struggles, the Hornets ended the season with a better net rating than the Heat, and we put a lot of stock in situational edges. The Hornets maintain a slight advantage on the glass with a 50.0% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Miami’s 49.3%.

In the 10:00 p.m. ET matchup, the Suns hold the overall efficiency advantage with a better net rating on the year, and they were the better regular season team throughout the season. Still, interim head coach Tiago Splitter has Portland playing elite defense, and the Blazers could exploit the boards, bringing a 50.3% Total Rebound Percentage into a clash against a Phoenix squad grabbing just 49.0% of available rebounds.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

With the 2025 Play-In Tournament officially underway, setting up your new account before the opening tip takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus funds: