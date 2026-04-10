Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Rangers-Dodgers, All MLB, NBA Games Today

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You can use our Polymarket promo code WTOP to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the MLB and NBA games today, including matchups like the Diamondbacks visiting the Phillies and the Rangers taking on the Dodgers.







By registering today, new Polymarket customers will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This straightforward welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to build your account balance, as the bonus can be used for today’s NBA and MLB matchups.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus Tonight

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 10th, 2026

Polymarket Welcome Offer Overview

This exclusive Polymarket promo code provides the ideal way for new Polymarket customers to build their balances for today’s exciting MLB slate. By creating an account and making an initial deposit of at least $20, eligible users will automatically unlock a $20 sign-up bonus. Whether you want to predict a strong performance from Michael Soroka and the Arizona Diamondbacks as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies, or trade on the highly anticipated late-night matchup between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, this welcome offer gets you straight into the action.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Keep in mind that this offer is exclusively reserved for new Polymarket customers. As soon as your $20 minimum deposit clears, your $20 sign-up bonus will be immediately ready to use, giving you the perfect head start to make your predictions on the diamond.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies PHI 63% / ARI 37% Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Dodgers LAD 67% / TEX 33%

Looking closer at the Rangers and Dodgers matchup, Los Angeles firmly earns its steep favorite status through sheer offensive firepower. The Dodgers’ lineup has been spectacular, boasting a .287 team batting average, an .841 OPS, and 75 total runs scored. By comparison, the Rangers have struggled at the plate, hitting just .234 with a .666 OPS and 44 total runs.

While Texas does hold a slight edge on the mound with a stellar 2.944 team ERA compared to the Dodgers’ 3.364 ERA, Los Angeles counteracts this with a stifling .207 opponent batting average. Given the massive gap in offensive production, the Dodgers present a much stronger probability as the best moneyline prediction tonight.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s matchups, like the 9-3 Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Texas Rangers? Activating your new user offer is a quick and simple process.

To secure your bonus, you will need to use the promo code WTOP when registering. Follow these straightforward steps to get started:

Download the App: Download the Polymarket app to your mobile device. Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your account. Apply the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to successfully activate the offer.

Once your deposit clears, you are all set to dive into today’s MLB slate. Whether you are backing Tyler Glasnow on the mound for the Dodgers or predicting a pivotal win for the 6-6 Philadelphia Phillies as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks, this Polymarket promo gives you the perfect way to step up to the plate.