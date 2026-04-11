Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Rangers-Dodgers, All MLB Games Saturday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP and dive into the night MLB games on the schedule for Saturday, including a fun series between the Rangers and the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Create a new account and you will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This gives you a generous bonus to get your account started, and start making MLB predictions from there.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Rangers-Dodgers, MLB Bonus

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 11th, 2026

It does stand to reason that taking advantage of this Polymarket promo code is a smart, analytical move for building your portfolio. New Polymarket customers who make an initial deposit of at least $20 will instantly unlock a $20 sign-up bonus, creating immediate flexibility for the upcoming clash between the 10-3 Dodgers and 7-6 Rangers. To capitalize on this promotion, individuals must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. It is important to note that this offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Once your qualifying $20 deposit clears, your bonus funds will be readily available to trade on this exciting non-conference matchup or any other active futures prices and markets on the platform.

MLB Predictions Today via Polymarket

Team Win Probability Los Angeles Dodgers 65% Texas Rangers 35%

When interpreting the lines and breaking down the trends to find the optimal trade, Los Angeles sits in a highly favorable position. The Dodgers boast an exceptional 10-3 straight-up record to start their 2026 campaign, thriving as the home team. We put a lot of stock in recent momentum, and the Dodgers are fresh off a thrilling walk-off victory where their offense showcased incredible resilience.

Their pitching staff has been highly reliable early on, maintaining a 3.647 overall ERA, while the offense has already blasted 25 home runs and drawn 47 walks. On the other side, the Rangers are hovering just above the .500 mark with a 7-6 straight-up record. Texas faces a tough test on the road, where their pitching staff—currently holding a 3.346 overall ERA—must navigate a potent Los Angeles lineup that features red-hot hitters like Max Muncy.

While the Rangers offer an enticing longshot value for traders, the Dodgers’ dominant start and distinct home momentum make them the much safer moneyline prediction for this non-conference clash.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action and trade on the upcoming April 12 clash between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers? Claiming your value is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer before the first pitch:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified for trading. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the exclusive offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the promotion.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account will be primed and ready to trade on this exciting matchup in Los Angeles!