Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the energy of the NBA playoffs, and if you want to get in on the action, using the latest Polymarket promo code is your best starting point. Right now, new customers can score a $20 sign-up bonus here simply by making an initial deposit of at least $20.

We’re looking at a massive Saturday slate—headlined by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets—but this welcome offer gives you the bankroll to tackle any NBA game this week or throughout the current round of the playoffs.

Better yet, if you want to diversify your portfolio, you can even use this bonus for predictions on other sports, like the MLB season or Saturday night’s NHL playoff clash between the Flyers and the Penguins. Let’s break down exactly how to claim this offer and how I’m placing my trades today.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Supplies $10 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Deposit $20, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 18, 2026

To qualify for this high-value opportunity, you need to be a brand-new Polymarket customer. Once you wrap up your registration and make a first-time deposit of at least $20, the platform will automatically credit your account with a $20 sign-up bonus. I always look for simple, straightforward deposit matches or bonuses like this to pad my bankroll, especially when the NBA’s 2026 postseason is heating up and offering us prime betting spots like today’s Lakers-Rockets matchup.

Keep in mind, to claim this promotion, you must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. As long as you meet those basic requirements and are opening an account for the first time, your bonus funds will be locked and loaded by the time the opening tip happens.

NBA Games and Probabilities for Saturday Night

Matchup Probability New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks NYK 66.33% / ATL 33.67% Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers HOU 66.11% / LAL 33.89%

When I’m handicapping these first-round playoff series, I always start by looking at the pure moneyline values. If you take your $20 sign-up bonus and play it safe with the heaviest moneyline favorite on the board—the New York Knicks—a winning ticket brings back a modest $8.93 in profit. But if we want to chase a bigger payday, backing the day’s heaviest underdog in the Atlanta Hawks turns that same $20 trade into a generous $37.00 profit.

Guide to Register with the Polymarket Promo Code

Ready to build your bankroll? Getting started is a breeze. I’ve laid out the exact steps we use to get up and running so you can focus on making sharp trades:

Create an Account: Start the registration process here. You’ll enter your standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: To keep things secure and comply with regulations, simply provide a valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, make sure you enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to officially lock in the new user welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Finally, fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once that $20 qualifying deposit clears, your $20 sign-up bonus hits your account immediately. You’re now fully staked and ready to tackle the Lakers vs. Rockets showdown, the Knicks vs. Hawks matchup, or whatever else catches your eye on the board.