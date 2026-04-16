Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus For MLB Games, NBA + NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a busy MLB Thursday slate and the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs starting up in the coming days, now is the time to set up an account with the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP offer. Just complete a $20 deposit to unlock $20 in bonuses for all of the action. Click here to register.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Offer Verified April 16th, 2026

These newly acquired funds unlock immediately after a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20. To be eligible, you must be a new Polymarket customer, 18 years of age or older, and physically located in an approved jurisdiction.

Once the $20 sign-up bonus is credited to your account, you are perfectly positioned to capitalize on today’s MLB slate and the playoffs in the NBA and NHL. Whether you are backing the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field or looking to predict the NBA and NHL champions, this offer provides vital capital to jumpstart your trading portfolio.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Baltimore Orioles (48%) @ Cleveland Guardians (52%)

Seattle Mariners (53%) @ San Diego Padres (47%)

Looking at the underlying metrics, Baltimore presents measurable underdog value against Cleveland. Offensively, Baltimore’s .727 team OPS easily outpaces Cleveland’s .697 OPS. The Orioles also maintain a slight overall pitching edge with a 3.99 team ERA compared to Cleveland’s 4.06 mark, even after losing starter Zach Eflin to season-ending Tommy John surgery. However, the Guardians counter with rookie left-hander Parker Messick, who has posted a dominant 0.82 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, showcasing exceptional zone command.

In the late game, the Mariners rely on elite run prevention against the Padres. Seattle’s pitching staff boasts a 3.24 overall ERA and a stifling 1.08 WHIP. They will need to suppress a San Diego lineup hitting .236 with 80 RBIs, especially since Seattle’s offense has struggled to a sluggish .209 team batting average and just 73 RBIs on the year.

Beyond the Diamond: NBA Play-In and NHL Playoffs

While the MLB season is hitting its stride, the hardwood and the ice offer additional analytical opportunities for your Polymarket bonus. Tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament features high-stakes matchups with Hornets vs. Magic and Warriors vs. Suns. Evaluating team performance metrics, efficiency ratings, and recent form will be critical in finding a quantifiable edge in these do-or-die elimination games. Meanwhile, the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs present a fresh set of series prices and daily matchups for users to target. The 16 teams are set, with the matchups set to be fully determined after the final day of regular season action tonight.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Setting up your account and claiming your bonus for today’s MLB slate or the upcoming NBA and NHL postseason action is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to get started: