Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Knicks-Celtics, NBA, MLB, Masters Predictions

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New Polymarket customers can take advantage of an exciting welcome offer ahead of today’s action by using the Polymarket promo code WTOP to get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.







This welcome bonus provides the perfect opportunity to get involved in an awesome slate of games today across the NBA, MLB and Masters, including a fun NBA game between the Knicks and the Celtics.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA, Masters Bonus

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 9th, 2026

By claiming the exclusive WTOP promo code, new Polymarket customers can unlock a rewarding $20 sign-up bonus ahead of the highly anticipated Eastern Conference matchup between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. This welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to build your portfolio and trade on the April 9, 2026, rivalry clash between two elite squads fighting for playoff seeding.

Activating this offer is a straightforward process, but there are a few key requirements to keep in mind. To qualify, you must be 18 or older and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your new account is created, you will need to make an initial deposit of at least $20. After that qualifying deposit is successfully processed, the $20 bonus will be unlocked and credited to your account, giving you additional funds to utilize as the Celtics and Knicks face off in New York.

Knicks vs. Celtics Preview via Polymarket

Team Probability New York Knicks 62% Boston Celtics 38%

When determining the better trade, looking past the consensus odds and diving into the standard regular-season statistics reveals an incredibly tight matchup with plenty of underlying value. The Celtics hold a slight edge in overall efficiency, boasting a 7.0 Net Rating compared to the Knicks’ impressive 6.6. However, New York narrowly commands the glass, securing 53.1% of available rebounds (Tot REB%) just ahead of Boston’s 53.0% rate.

We put a lot of stock in contextual factors, and the narratives here are undeniable. Boston’s Jayson Tatum is playing in New York for the first time since his Achilles injury in last year’s playoffs, an emotional hurdle he has openly called “traumatic.” Meanwhile, the Knicks are finding their groove under head coach Mike Brown, riding a three-game win streak while locking down defensively in the fourth quarter. With both teams displaying elite, evenly matched statistical profiles in net performance and rebounding, trading on the underdog Celtics could present compelling longshot value, even as the Knicks try to ride their recent momentum to close the gap in the playoff standings.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics matchup is a simple process. To ensure you receive your bonus funds before the action tips off at 7:30 PM EDT, follow these steps:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device. Register an Account: Create and register your new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP when prompted during the sign-up process. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.

Once your qualifying $20 deposit is successfully processed, your sign-up bonus will be unlocked. From there, you will be fully prepared to use your bonus funds to trade on the April 9, 2026, clash in New York or any other game across the NBA schedule.