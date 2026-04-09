Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP: Secure $20 Bonus For All Masters Trades Today

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The Masters officially starts today, and you can redeem Polymarket Masters promo code WTOP to claim a bonus for all your Masters predictions for the rest of the weekend.







Create a new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20 to receive a $20 sign-up bonus, guaranteed. This is the perfect way to get in on the action and start making trades on the Masters this morning.

Polymarket is a fast-growing, popular predictions market platform that allows you to trade on a wide variety of topics, and for today that includes a bunch of Masters specific markets.

Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP for $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Before the first golfer tees off today, make sure you are armed with the best welcome offer available. Dive into the Masters today utilizing a promo code maximizes your initial capital.

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 9th, 2026

Polymarket Masters Offer Overview

For those looking to capitalize on today’s baseball slate or explore the latest futures prices in the Masters markets, this promotion provides a straightforward path to extra funds. Exclusively available to new Polymarket customers who are 18+ and located in an eligible state, this offer grants a $20 sign-up bonus. To officially unlock this reward, users simply need to make an initial deposit of at least $20 after successfully creating and verifying their account.

Once your account is funded, you can immediately deploy your bonus. Whether you are backing Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers as they face Mick Abel and the Minnesota Twins, analyzing the matchup between the New York Yankees and the Athletics, or predicting the green jacket winner in the Masters markets, having an extra $20 in your portfolio gives you the flexibility to maximize your predictions on the diamond and the links.

Use Polymarket for Masters, MLB Trades Today

Use Polymarket to place all of your Masters predictions, which offers a bunch of markets. That includes the winner, with Scottie Scheffler as the favorite to win the whole thing.

With the Masters taking up the majority of the attention, there are also some fun MLB games to check out, including two day games with the lines mentioned below.

Matchup Probability Athletics @ New York Yankees NYY 65.6% / ATH 34.4% Detroit Tigers @ Minnesota Twins DET 55.2% / MIN 44.8%

How to Activate the Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for today’s games, whether you are taking a position on the New York Yankees, trading shares on the Detroit Tigers, or looking ahead to the Masters markets? Claiming your offer is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit a valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure. Use the Promo Code: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP when registering to attach the bonus to your new profile. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.

Once your deposit clears, your account will be fully activated and ready for you to execute your first predictions on today’s active Masters markets!