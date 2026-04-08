Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus, Skip the Wait for Masters Trades This Week

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Gear up for the Masters starting this week when you redeem the Polymarket Masters promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up and make a $20 deposit will receive a $20 sign up bonus. Sign up on your mobile device to skip the waitlist to begin trading on the platform.







By simply registering and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you receive a $20 sign-up bonus, guaranteed. This is the perfect way to get in on the action and start making trades on the Masters that starts at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 9th.

Polymarket is a fast-growing, popular predictions market platform that allows you to trade on a wide variety of topics. Creating a new account with the Polymarket promo code WTOP allows you to receive a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit for $20, which means you will be able to redeem the entirety of this welcome offer before ever making your first trade on the app.

This also gives you some ammo to play around with as you familiarize yourself with the platform and start making your trades on the Masters.

Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP for $20 Masters Bonus

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 8th, 2026

This welcome offer is pretty straight forward, as all you need to do is create a new account using the promo code WTOP and make your first deposit for at least $20. Once that is accomplished, you will be able to claim your $20 bonus and start making predictions.

Sports are a featured topic that you can trade on with Polymarket, but certainly not everything. Part of the fun of using Polymarket is being able to trade on a bunch of different unique topics, including unique topics in the sports world. We’ll give some examples for the Masters specifically.

Trade on the Masters Using Polymarket

You can make your Masters trades using Polymarket on standard markets such as who will win the tournament (Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at 14%), but there is a ton more you can get into. For example, you can also trade on additional markets that are traditionally offered such as will X player finish in the top 5, top 10, top 20, and so on. You can also trade on will there be a hole in one, with Yes trading at 55% and No at 47%.

So, head to Polymarket to get started, and make your Masters trades from there.

How to Activate the Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP

Getting your account set up takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is ready before the Masters begins on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Select the option to create and register a new account, which will require you to enter standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: To complete the security and registration process, you will need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to properly opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Finally, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once these steps are fully completed, your account will be funded and your bonus will be unlocked, giving you extra value to trade on the Masters.