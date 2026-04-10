Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus, Skip the Wait for Masters, MLB Trades Friday

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If you are gearing up for the second day of the Masters today, or any MLB regular season game you are excited about, utilizing the Polymarket Masters promo code WTOP is the perfect way to get started.







Right now, new Polymarket customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of today’s matchups to claim a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. This straightforward bonus provides immediate value to jumpstart your account, and the funds can be used to make predictions on today’s Masters MLB slate.

Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP for Masters, MLB Bonus

Before you finalize your predictions for today’s matchups across the MLB and the Masters, it is important to review the details of the current welcome bonus.

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 10th, 2026

By opting into the offer, new Polymarket customers will receive a $20 sign-up bonus to use on any of today’s exciting matchups or the extensive Masters markets that Polymarket features.

To successfully unlock your $20 bonus, you simply need to make an initial deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account. Once those funds are deposited, the bonus will be credited and ready to use on your daily MLB predictions or golf trades. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers, and all participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to claim the reward. It goes without saying that diversifying your predictions across both MLB action and Polymarket’s Masters markets is a sharp, analytical way to utilize this value.

Use Polymarket MLB, Masters Bonus Today

There are a couple fun MLB matchups to dive into, with the first game of the day between the Pirates and Cubs in a cold, windy day at Wrigley, but let’s first talk about the Masters after one day of golf.

You can trade as the tournament goes on, which includes live markets on the winner straight up. As of right now, Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win at 25%, with Scottie Scheffler (the favorite pre-tournament) right behind him at 20%.

As for the MLB, here are some lines and analysis for today:

Matchup Probability Chicago Cubs 58.1% Pittsburgh Pirates 41.9% Toronto Blue Jays 56.4% Minnesota Twins 43.7%

We put a lot of stock into situational context, and the underlying statistics reveal excellent market inefficiencies to exploit on today’s underdogs. In the Pirates vs. Cubs matchup, Pittsburgh offers a highly appealing profile. Chicago’s rotation is severely depleted; Cade Horton is out until 2027 and Matthew Boyd just hit the 15-day IL, forcing Javier Assad into the rotation. Meanwhile, the Pirates boast a superior team batting average (.247) and just called up top prospect Konnor Griffin, who signed a massive $140 million extension. Even with Pittsburgh managing starter workloads cautiously, their 3.333 ERA gives them a distinct edge over Chicago’s 3.429 ERA.

The Twins vs. Blue Jays clash tells a similar story. The Blue Jays (56.4% probability) are rolling out veteran Patrick Corbin for his first start to patch their own rotation injuries. Conversely, the Twins (43.7% probability) just swept the Tigers and carry serious momentum. Minnesota’s pitching staff sports a 3.868 ERA, noticeably outperforming Toronto’s 4.432 ERA. Both longshot visiting teams possess the statistical edges necessary to secure outright victories tonight, presenting sharp trading opportunities right alongside the active Masters markets Polymarket currently offers.

How to Activate the Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get in on the April 10 action—whether it is the 2:20 PM ET clash between the Pirates and Cubs, or the 7:07 PM ET nightcap featuring the Twins and Blue Jays—claiming your bonus is simple. You can also use this bonus to trade on the fantastic Masters markets that Polymarket features all week. Follow these straightforward steps to unlock the offer:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to securely verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to use the Polymarket Masters promo code WTOP to opt into the bonus. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.

Once your account is loaded and the promo code is applied, you are all set to execute your predictions on today’s MLB and Masters slate!