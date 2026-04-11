Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Masters, MLB Predictions Today (April 11)

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We are now a couple days into the Masters tournament, and you can redeem Polymarket Masters promo code WTOP to claim a bonus for all your Masters predictions for the rest of this weekend, along with any MLB games you are excited about today and tomorrow.







Create a new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20 to receive a $20 sign-up bonus, guaranteed. This is the perfect way to get in on the action and start making trades on the Masters. Polymarket is a fast-growing, popular predictions market platform that allows you to trade on a wide variety of topics, and for today that includes a bunch of Masters specific markets.

Polymarket Masters Promo Code WTOP for Masters Bonus Today

Before locking in your predictions on today’s slate between the MLB nad Masters, make sure you secure your sign-up bonus. By utilizing the official code during registration, new users can grab extra capital to use right away. And do not forget, Polymarket has Masters markets actively trading, giving you even more ways to find value.

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer details:

✅ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP ✅ Bonus Amount: $20 sign-up bonus

$20 sign-up bonus ✅ Minimum Deposit: $20

$20 ✅ Eligibility: New Polymarket customers only

New Polymarket customers only ✅ Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ ✅ Location Requirement: Must be physically present in the US

Must be physically present in the US ✅ Bonus Activation: Instantly credited after qualifying deposit

Instantly credited after qualifying deposit ✅ Date Last Verified: April 1th, 2026

Polymarket Masters Welcome Offer Overview

For new Polymarket customers looking to get in on today’s non-conference MLB slate, an exclusive welcome offer is available to boost your trading capital. By completing the registration process, you can secure a $20 sign-up bonus to use on exciting April 11 matchups. Whether you want to back the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road or predict the outcome between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs, this bonus provides immediate purchasing power. It does stand to reason that golf fans will love this as well, since Polymarket has Masters markets ready for your predictions.

To successfully unlock the $20 bonus, users must make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 into their newly created account. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your initial deposit clears, your bonus funds will be fully unlocked and ready to deploy on any of today’s MLB action or the latest futures prices on the golf course.

Use Polymarket MLB, Masters Bonus Today

Matchup Probability PIT @ CHC PIT 43% / CHC 57% ARI @ PHI ARI 45% / PHI 55%

When diving into the statistical breakdown for the PIT @ CHC matchup, the underdog Pirates present serious value. Pittsburgh’s pitching staff has been stellar, bringing a 3.077 team ERA into the contest, which edges out Chicago’s 3.316 ERA. Braxton Ashcraft takes the mound for the Pirates boasting a 2.25 ERA, while Chicago counters with Edward Cabrera, who holds a flawless 0.00 ERA. Pittsburgh is 7-3 over their last 10 games, riding a three-game road win streak, while Chicago sits at 5-5 over that same span. The Pirates also hold the offensive advantage, posting a .235 batting average and .694 OPS, compared to the Cubs’ .220 average and .669 OPS. We put a lot of stock in a hot underdog carrying momentum.

A similar dynamic unfolds in the ARI @ PHI showdown. Despite being favored, the Phillies have struggled on the mound with a collective 4.267 ERA and a struggling starter in Taijuan Walker (9.31 ERA). Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks boast a sharper 3.692 ERA and are looking to extend a three-game win streak with Brandon Pfaadt (6.75 ERA) taking the ball. Arizona holds a slight edge in batting average (.223 to .219) and is 7-3 in their last 10 games, making both of today’s road underdogs intriguing targets for moneyline traders.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on today’s action? Unlocking this offer is a straightforward process. New users will need to download the Polymarket app to their mobile device to get started.

From there, create and register an account by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification. During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the Polymarket Masters promo code WTOP. To officially activate the offer, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account.

Be sure to complete your registration and deposit before the games get underway so you do not miss out on the action. The slate begins at 1:05 PM ET when Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks visit Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, at 2:20 PM ET, Braxton Ashcraft leads the Pittsburgh Pirates into Chicago to face Edward Cabrera and the Cubs.

Download the app, use the Polymarket Masters promo code WTOP, deposit your $20, and get your trades in before the first pitch—and remember, Polymarket has Masters markets live right now so you can take advantage of the golf action, too!