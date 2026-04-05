Phillies take 4-game win streak into game against the Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (5-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-6) Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-1, 11.57 ERA,…

Philadelphia Phillies (5-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-6)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-1, 11.57 ERA, 2.79 WHIP, two strikeouts); Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -251, Rockies +204; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado had a 43-119 record overall and a 25-56 record in home games last season. The Rockies scored 3.7 runs per game while allowing 6.3 in the 2025 season.

Philadelphia had a 96-66 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road last season. The Phillies averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 212 home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), RJ Petit: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Feltner: day-to-day (glute), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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