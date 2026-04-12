Phillies and Diamondbacks square off in series rubber match

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-7, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35…

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-7, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-7, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -146, Diamondbacks +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Philadelphia has a 7-7 record overall and a 4-4 record at home. The Phillies rank fifth in the NL with 14 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Arizona has gone 3-5 in road games and 8-7 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .363 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with four home runs while slugging .479. Bryce Harper is 12 for 36 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has two home runs, seven walks and 11 RBIs while hitting .311 for the Diamondbacks. Ildemaro Vargas is 12 for 28 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.17 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .216 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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