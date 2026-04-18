Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Lehigh at Lafayette — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited Rutgers at Penn State…

Lehigh at Lafayette — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

George Mason at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV, Rays.TV

Philadelphia at Boston — ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

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