Panthers take losing streak into matchup with the Senators

Florida Panthers (37-37-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (41-27-10, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (37-37-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (41-27-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, play the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa has a 41-27-10 record overall and a 10-8-6 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators are 8-11-4 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Florida has gone 37-37-4 overall with an 11-10-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers are third in NHL play with 361 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Panthers won 6-3 in the previous matchup. Carter Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 34 goals and 47 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Bennett has 26 goals and 32 assists for the Panthers. Seth Jones has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Dennis Gilbert: out (upper-body), Thomas Chabot: out (forearm), Tyler Kleven: out (upper body), Carter Yakemchuk: out (concussion), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

Panthers: Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Evan Rodrigues: out for season (finger), Sam Reinhart: out for season (foot), Niko Mikkola: out for season (knee), Anton Lundell: out for season (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out for season (foot), Aaron Ekblad: out for season (finger), Jonah Gadjovich: out for season (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk: day to day (personal), Aleksander Barkov: out for season (knee), Dmitry Kulikov: out for season (finger).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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