Padres try to keep home win streak alive, host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (17-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (18-9, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Chicago Cubs (17-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (18-9, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (2-0, 1.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on an eight-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs.

San Diego is 18-9 overall and 9-4 at home. Padres hitters have a collective .382 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago has a 17-11 record overall and a 6-6 record on the road. The Cubs have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .427.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has two doubles and four home runs for the Padres. Luis Campusano is 11 for 26 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has seven doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 13 for 42 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .238 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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