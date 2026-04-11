Padres star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. set to make first career start at second base

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres was set to make his…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres was set to make his first big league career start at second base on Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies.

It will also be the first infield start since 2021 for Tatis, who began his career at shortstop before moving to the outfield and becoming a two-time NL Platinum Glove Award winner. He’s become better known in recent seasons for leaping and reaching over the wall to rob home runs than turning double plays.

Rookie manager Craig Stammen said the move has been planned for a while in order to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts a day off.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth started at shortstop. Nick Castellanos started in right field.

“We felt like Tatis was the best option at second base and the most fun and exciting option at second base,” said Stammen, who added that it could also be an option when Cronenworth needs a night off. “Get that kid smiling a little bit might help, too.”

Tatis’ only other appearance at second base was in the ninth inning on Sept. 6, 2023, in a 5-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Tatis has struggled offensively, hitting just .189 with no home runs and five RBIs. He had a productive World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic, hitting .400 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

Stammen said the decision was made because Tatis is “an amazing athlete and can do about anything. We’re really confident in who he is as a person, who he is as an athlete. You put something in front of him and he’ll be able to do anything. It keeps his brain active, keeps him engaged and having fun and showing up at the ballpark with something new to achieve.”

Tatis said Stammen broached the subject a few weeks ago.

“I can play wherever. I’m just here to play baseball and be a good baseball player,” Tatis said.

Tatis has been taking ground balls at second base since the season started.

“Lot of preparation. Something I’ve been doing my entire life,” he said. “It’s not something that’s awfully sharp but I’m looking forward to it. It’s definitely a new challenge and I’m a little bit more focused here and there, but it’s still playing baseball and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Tatis was an All-Star at shortstop in 2021. He didn’t play in 2022 due to injury and an MLB-imposed PED suspension. When he returned in 2023, he was moved to right field.

Tatis said Stammen told him “just be ready here and there. He told me I’m a really good athlete on the field, especially defensively. I’m a piece that can be moved around. I didn’t take it that serious, but I will today.

“Playing infield is way more different than playing outfield so let’s see how my eyes and hand coordination are right there. I’m definitely excited and looking forward to it,” he said.

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