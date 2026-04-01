Pacers beat the Bulls 145-126 to move out of the NBA basement

CHICAGO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 145-126 on Wednesday night…

CHICAGO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 145-126 on Wednesday night to move out of the NBA basement.

Coming off a home victory over Miami on Sunday, the injury-ravaged Pacers had their highest-scoring game of the season. They improved to 18-58 to move a game ahead of last-place Washington.

Ethan Thompson added 24 points, and Kobe Brown and Jay Huff each had 17.

Guerschon Yabusele led Chicago with 20 points, and Collin Sexton had 18. The Bulls have lost five straight — the first four on the road — to fall to 29-47.

Up next

Pacers: At Charlotte on Friday night.

Bulls: At New York on Friday night.

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