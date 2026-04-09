Oklahoma State forfeits its final 5 women’s tennis matches after rash of injuries

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team has cut its season short because of injuries. The team…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team has cut its season short because of injuries.

The team said Thursday it will forfeit this weekend’s scheduled home matches against Kansas and Iowa State due to a lack of available players. Three of the team’s nine athletes have suffered season-ending injuries and three others are sidelined. The team also forfeited its previous three matches.

“This has been a truly unique set of circumstances and my heart goes out to our Cowgirl seniors who won’t get to play their final home matches at the Greenwood Tennis Center this weekend,” OSU director of tennis Dustin Taylor said in a statement. “We will recognize and celebrate them publicly as part of Sunday’s men’s match.”

Oklahoma State finishes with an 8-12 record. The Cowgirls last played on March 28.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.