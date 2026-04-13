NHRA Winternationals Results

Sunday At In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip Pomona, Calif. Results Top Fuel: 1. Tony Stewart; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4.…

Sunday At In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip Pomona, Calif. Results Top Fuel:

1. Tony Stewart; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Josh Hart; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Maddi Gordon; 10. Will Smith; 11. Shawn Reed; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Antron Brown; 14. Cameron Ferre; 15. Ron August.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Jordan Vandergriff; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Chad Green; 6. Jack Beckman; 7. Alexis DeJoria; 8. Jason Rupert; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. Daniel Wilkerson; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Dylan Winefsky; 14. Dave Richards; 15. Paul Lee; 16. Spencer Hyde.

PRO STOCK:

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Greg Stanfield; 4. Dave Connolly; 5. Eric Latino; 6. Matt Latino; 7. Jeg Coughlin; 8. Erica Enders; 9. Aaron Stanfield; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Cody Anderson; 12. Deric Kramer; 13. Chris Vang; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Stephen Bell; 16. Matt Hartford.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Tony Stewart, 3.683 seconds, 332.51 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.714 seconds, 328.54 mph.

Funny Car — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.876, 330.39 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.893, 334.32.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.505, 209.88 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.526, 208.94.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Garrett Bateman, 5.285, 270.97 def. Jon Bradford, 11.204, 70.66.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.460, 265.43 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 5.458, 267.00.

Competition Eliminator — Ryan Warter, Pontiac Sunfire, 19.532, 44.04 def. Josh Lee, Bantam, Foul – Red Light.

Super Stock — Kyle Rizzoli, chevy Cavalier, 8.873, 144.43 def. Jim Grossi Jr., Chevy Corvette, 8.705, 152.57.

Stock Eliminator — Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 9.311, 138.23 def. Jared Jordan, Dodge, 10.181, 127.11.

Super Comp — Justin Morris, Dragster, 8.938, 169.78 def. Allison McKoane, Dragster, 8.926, 169.57.

Super Gas — Mike Wiblishouser, Chevy Corvette, 9.900, 169.57 def. Val Torres, Corvette, 9.892, 158.20.

Super Street — Kenny Snow, Chevelle, 10.893, 154.58 def. Jacob Beckwith, Chevy Malibu, Foul – Red Light.

Top Sportsman — Jeff Gillette, Pontiac GTO, 6.810, 201.67 def. Bill Mizia, Pontiac Trans Am, 7.807, 170.08.

Top Dragster — Grant Durie, Dragster, 6.289, 223.62 def. Steve Hamilton, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Legacy Nitro Funny Car — Geoff Monise, Pontiac Firebird, 4.644, 243.02 def. Nathan Sitko, Firebird, 4.698, 236.80.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Jake Hodges, Motivational, 8.193, 67.63 def. Carlie Ball, Motivational, Foul – Red Light.

Final round-by-round results TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Justin Ashley, 3.714, 332.43 def. Maddi Gordon, 3.744, 334.15; Tony Stewart, 3.726, 327.11 def. Will Smith, 4.209, 224.14; Clay Millican, 3.758, 318.47 def. Shawn Reed, 4.327, 193.10; Josh Hart, 3.698, 336.91 def. Cameron Ferre, Broke; Leah Pruett, 6.721, 99.54 was unopposed; Shawn Langdon, 4.003, 252.99 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.454, 169.59; Doug Kalitta, 3.719, 339.79 def. Ron August, Broke – No Show; Billy Torrence, 3.746, 336.91 def. Antron Brown, 6.064, 112.45;

QUARTERFINALS — Langdon, 3.689, 336.74 def. Torrence, 3.713, 335.15; Kalitta, 3.694, 339.36 def. Millican, 8.570, 78.34; Stewart, 3.715, 337.92 def. Hart, 3.968, 236.46; Ashley, 3.720, 336.07 def. Pruett, 3.703, 334.73;

SEMIFINALS — Ashley, 3.705, 326.24 def. Kalitta, 3.705, 340.56; Stewart, 3.701, 334.98 def. Langdon, 3.718, 339.53;

FINAL — Stewart, 3.683, 332.51 def. Ashley, 3.714, 328.54.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.963, 326.87 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 8.897, 72.63; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.890, 332.75 def. Jim Campbell, Mustang, 5.735, 123.70; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.977, 177.16 def. Dylan Winefsky, Charger, 6.817, 114.15; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.889, 337.16 def. Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.049, 317.87; Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.894, 334.57 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.841, 185.61; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.892, 332.92 def. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 9.122, 94.49; Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.286, 245.90 def. Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.945, 157.23; Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 3.906, 330.07 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 6.818, 105.00;

QUARTERFINALS — Capps, 3.884, 332.34 def. DeJoria, 6.941, 95.41; Vandergriff, 3.914, 330.63 def. Green, 3.970, 325.22; Hagan, 3.906, 329.34 def. Rupert, 9.479, 78.47; Todd, 3.914, 334.65 def. Beckman, 4.760, 193.05;

SEMIFINALS — Hagan, 3.886, 330.39 def. Todd, 7.861, 82.85; Capps, 3.863, 330.31 def. Vandergriff, 3.889, 334.15;

FINAL — Hagan, 3.876, 330.39 def. Capps, 3.893, 334.32.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Matt Latino, Chevy Camaro, 6.551, 209.39 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.542, 210.01; Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.542, 209.14 def. Chris Vang, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.547, 209.33 def. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.546, 209.59; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.561, 208.33 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.864, 163.06; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.523, 210.54 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.508, 209.43 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 27.687, 51.68; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.496, 210.41 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 13.358, 69.13; Dave Connolly, Camaro, 6.502, 210.21 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.542, 208.36;

QUARTERFINALS — G. Stanfield, 6.527, 209.92 def. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light; Glenn, 6.520, 209.20 def. E. Latino, 6.525, 208.62; Connolly, 6.496, 210.14 def. Enders, 23.861, 42.18; G. Anderson, 6.487, 209.82 def. M. Latino, 6.537, 209.75;

SEMIFINALS — Glenn, 6.515, 209.07 def. Connolly, 6.525, 209.75; G. Anderson, 6.495, 209.79 def. G. Stanfield, 6.517, 210.31;

FINAL — G. Anderson, 6.505, 209.88 def. Glenn, 6.526, 208.94.

Point standings

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 256; 2. Shawn Langdon, 252; 3. Josh Hart, 235; 4. Tony Stewart, 224; 5. Leah Pruett, 220; 6. Maddi Gordon, 186; 7. Justin Ashley, 157; 8. Antron Brown, 139; 9. Billy Torrence, 133; 10. Clay Millican, 114.

Funny Car

1. (tie) Ron Capps, 251; Matt Hagan, 251; 3. J.R. Todd, 224; 4. Chad Green, 223; 5. Jordan Vandergriff, 205; 6. Spencer Hyde, 189; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 181; 8. (tie) Paul Lee, 133; 9. Daniel Wilkerson, 138; 10. Jack Beckman, 119.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 300; 2. Greg Anderson, 269; 3. Greg Stanfield, 196; 4. Matt Hartford, 191; 5. Erica Enders, 180; 6. Matt Latino, 161; 7. Jeg Coughlin, 159; 8. Cody Coughlin, 158; 9. Aaron Stanfield, 139; 10. Eric Latino, 120.

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