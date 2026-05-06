Venue for IPL final moved from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — The venue for Indian Premier League final on May 31 has been switched from Bengaluru…

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — The venue for Indian Premier League final on May 31 has been switched from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday.

“Owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI’s established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned,” the BCCI said in a media release.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final while qualifier 1 will be staged in Dharamsala on May 26. The eliminator and qualifier 2 will be played at New Chandigarh on May 27 and May 29 respectively.

“Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations … playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case,” the BCCI said.

The switch in venue will nullify home advantage for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, if they reach the final. Bengaluru have already won four of their five home matches, losing only against Delhi Capitals.

Bengaluru with 12 points from nine games are currently second in the points table and are favorites to qualify for the playoffs. Punjab Kings lead the league with 13 points in nine games. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans all have 12 points and are level with Bengaluru.

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