NHL Playoffs Prediction Apps: Get Top Offers for First Round Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting over the weekend and four important games on tonight’s slate, you have a golden opportunity to get up and running with the best NHL Playoffs prediction market apps for what should be a busy week.

Best Prediction Apps for NHL Playoffs

Prediction markets are a bit different than placing a bet with a sportsbook. They provide you with flexibility, as you can buy and sell your positions at any moment. Whether you are predicting individual games or picking your team to win the Stanley Cup this spring, you have several no-brainer welcome offers to consider with the leading prediction market platforms.

Before we take you through each of these offers and how to use them, let’s take a glance at tonight’s slate:

Game 2: Philadelphia Flyers @ Pittsburgh Penguins (Flyers lead series 1-0)

Game 2: Ottawa Senators @ Carolina Hurricanes (Hurricanes lead series 1-0)

Game 2: Minnesota Wild @ Dallas Stars (Wild lead series 1-0)

Game 1: Anaheim Ducks @ Edmonton Oilers

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Trading Bonus







Kalshi is one of the most popular prediction market platforms, and its welcome offer is straightforward. Once you complete $10 in trades with Kalshi, you will have $10 in bonuses credited to your account. The best part is that you do not have to complete one single $10 trade. You can split that up into multiple transactions.

As an example, let’s say you want to make a prediction for the Flyers to beat the Penguins tonight while also predicting that the Sabres will win the Stanley Cup. You can make two separate $5 trades for each of those markets and unlock your $10 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $20 Sign-Up Bonus







Using the Polymarket promo code offer, you ware one simple transaction away from securing $20 in bonuses. When you make an initial deposit of $20 or more, you will have your bonuses credited to your account.

So, when you have secured your bonuses, you will have at least $40 in total funds to attach tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoffs prediction markets.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: 10% Discount Up To $100







The Novig welcome offer delivers several rewards. The main component of this offer is the 10% discount, which can be used to get up to $100 off of your first order on the platform.

This offer also provides 1,000 in Novig Coins alongside 5 in Novig Cash. These can be used within the free portion of the app, essentially allowing you to play risk-free to get familiar with the app before risking any of your deposited funds.

OG Promo Code: $100 In Bonuses







OG is a newer platform that was launched just before this year’s Super Bowl by Crypto.com. You can complete five simple steps to get up and running with $100 in bonuses with your new account:

Verify your email address: $5

Verify your phone number: $10

Complete ID verification: $150

Make your first deposit (minimum of $10): $20

Make your first trade (minimum of $10): $50

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 In Bonus CRO







Lastly, Crypto.com itself also has prediction markets available on the platform. You will just have to complete a few steps to get up to $50 in bonuses credited to your account.

After you register, you will have to complete an initial cryptocurrency trade. Then, you will take those funds and stake them to get up to $50 in CRO bonuses credited to your account.