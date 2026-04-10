New York takes home win streak into matchup with Toronto

Toronto Raptors (45-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (52-28, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Toronto Raptors (45-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (52-28, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -6.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Toronto aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Knicks are 34-16 in Eastern Conference games. New York is 22-22 against opponents with a winning record.

The Raptors are 4-11 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto has a 21-26 record against opponents over .500.

The Knicks score 116.8 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 111.9 the Raptors give up. The Raptors average 114.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 110.3 the Knicks allow.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. The Knicks won 111-95 in the last matchup on March 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.9 assists for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 18 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is scoring 18.1 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 20.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 34.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Tyler Kolek: out (oblique).

Raptors: Chucky Hepburn: out (knee), Trayce Jackson-Davis: out (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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