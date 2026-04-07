NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 13
Atlantic Region
At campus sites
Indiana (Pa.) 79, Charleston (W.Va.) 53
Seton Hill 88, Fayetteville St. 85, 2OT
Gannon 76, Edinboro 61
Winston-Salem 88, Glenville St. 71
Central Region
Minn. Duluth 72, Minnesota St. 63
Central Mo. 64, Washburn 55
Concordia-St. Paul 52, Northwestern Okla. 45
Fort Hays St. 89, Harding 82, OT
East Region
Southern Conn. St. 56, Saint Michael’s 49
Holy Family 58, Assumption 38
Bentley 74, Mercy 47
Daemen 75, Felician 62
Midwest Region
Grand Valley St. 83, Maryville (Mo.) 50
Wayne St. (Mich.) 77, Northern Mich. 61
Mo.-St. Louis 70, Ferris St. 59
Northwood 61, Malone 57
South Region
UAH 95, Edward Waters 85
Nova Southeastern 91, Miles 71
Union (Tenn.) 84, Fla. Southern 69
Eckerd 85, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 69
South Central Region
Texas Woman’s 68, Eastern N.M. 49
UCCS 67, Adams St. 62
UT Tyler 66, West Tex. A&M 56
Colorado Mesa 80, Lubbock Christian 45
Southeast Region
Lincoln Memorial 68, Lees-McRae 53
Carson-Newman 85, Columbus St. 73
Lenoir-Rhyne 83, Augusta 74
Coker 83, Francis Marion 54
West Region
Central Wash. 63, Mont. St. Billings 36
Vanguard 79, Cal State LA 75
Western Wash. 74, Point Loma 60
Cal Poly Pomona 56, Azusa Pacific 54
Second Round
Saturday, March 14
Atlantic Region
Indiana (Pa.) 94, Seton Hill 87
Winston-Salem 67, Gannon 48
Central Region
Minn. Duluth 81, Central Mo. 48
Concordia-St. Paul 59, Fort Hays St. 53
East Region
Holy Family 61, Southern Conn. St. 51
Daemen 58, Bentley 55
Midwest Region
Grand Valley St. 90, Wayne St. (Mich.) 70
Northwood 60, Mo.-St. Louis 49
South Region
UAH 73, Nova Southeastern 70
Eckerd 65, Union (Tenn.) 38
South Central Region
Texas Woman’s 70, UCCS 59
Colorado Mesa 62, UT Tyler 58
Southeast Region
Carson-Newman 69, Lincoln Memorial 55
Lenoir-Rhyne 54, Coker 45
West Region
Central Wash. 81, Vanguard 73
Cal Poly Pomona 57, Western Wash. 54
Third Round
Monday, March 16
Atlantic Region
Indiana (Pa.) 65, Winston-Salem 64
Central Region
Minn. Duluth 94, Concordia-St. Paul 87, 2OT
East Region
Holy Family 78, Daemen 62
Midwest Region
Grand Valley St. 69, Northwood 59
South Region
UAH 66, Eckerd 46
South Central Region
Colorado Mesa 65, Texas Woman’s 64
Southeast Region
Carson-Newman 72, Lenoir-Rhyne 53
West Region
Cal Poly Pomona 57, Central Wash. 51
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 24
At Minneapolis
Grand Valley St. 96, Carson-Newman 48
UAH 61, Cal Poly Pomona 53
Indiana (Pa.) 57, Holy Family 52, OT
Colorado Mesa 81, Minn. Duluth 59
Semifinals
Thursday, March 26
Grand Valley St. 61, UAH 39
Indiana (Pa.) 75, Colorado Mesa 70
Championship
Saturday, March 28
Grand Valley St. 72, Indiana (Pa.) 49
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