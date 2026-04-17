NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps: Get Best Offers for Trades This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of these NBA Playoffs prediction market apps in time for Friday night’s action. New players can secure bonuses on the Play-In Tournament games and start building a bankroll for the NBA Playoffs.







Sign up with Kalshi, Polymarket, OG and Novig to qualify for four of the best prediction market bonuses. Players can secure unique offers ahead of the games this weekend.

How to Sign Up for NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps

New players will need to sign up with these prediction markets and hit very basic requirements to unlock bonuses. With the NBA Play-In Tournament winding down and the Playoffs starting on Saturday, it’s the perfect time to get in on the action.

The Golden State Warriors are trying to ride Stephen Curry to another Play-In win, but the Phoenix Suns won’t go away quietly. The winner of that matchup will face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are awaiting the winner of the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 NBA Playoffs Bonus

Kalshi is one of the premier options out there for basketball fans as we dive into the postseason. Create a new account using promo code WTOP and make $10 worth of trades on the NBA or any other available market. No matter what happens on that initial trade, players will get $10 in bonuses.

We recommend checking out the current probabilities to win the NBA Finals on Kalshi (probabilities are subject to change):

Oklahoma City: 46%

46% San Antonio: 17%

17% Boston: 15%

15% Denver: 9%

9% Detroit: 5%

5% Cleveland: 4%

4% New York: 4%

4% Houston: 2%

2% Minnesota: 2%

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Deposit $20, Get $20 Bonus







Basketball fans can sign up with Polymarket promo code WTOP to grab a $20 bonus. Set up a new account and start with a cash deposit of $20 or more. That is all it takes to unlock this $20 bonus. From there, start making predictions on Friday’s Play-In Tournament games, the Saturday NBA Playoff matchups or any other available market. Sports fans will have no shortage of options to choose from between the NBA, NHL, MMLB and more.

OG Promo: Score 5 100% Profit Boosts for Up to $100 in Bonuses







This OG promo presents new players with a unique type of prediction market bonus. First-time depositors will receive five consecutive days of 100% profit boosts. Take advantage of this offer and make a trade on either Play-In Tournament game on Friday. If that trade wins, players will effectively double their winnings. Apply the 100% profit boosts to trades on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This is the perfect way to double your winnings up to $100 in bonuses during the NBA postseason.

Grab $100 NBA Discount With Novig Promo Code WTOP







New players can unlock $100 in discounts by signing up with Novig promo code WTOP. Create a new account and make an initial trade on the NBA Playoffs or any other available market. Players will receive a 100% discount for up to $100 with this offer. Additionally, new users will receive 1,000 in Novig Coins and five Novig Cash.