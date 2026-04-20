NBA Playoffs Prediction App Promo Codes: Get Offers from Kalshi, Polymarket, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking for the top NBA playoffs prediction app promo codes to boost your bankroll, you’ve come to the right spot. We have gathered the leading bonuses on Polymarket, Kalshi and other trading markets.

Start making your predictions on the first round. There are options for individual games, including the Raptors vs. Cavaliers, Hawks vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Monday. Customers can also make trades on a variety of props, as well as which team will win the NBA Finals.

How to Use NBA Playoffs Prediction App Promo Codes

We look at the five best NBA playoffs prediction app promo codes. First, follow the links on this page to score over $250 worth of bonuses.

NBA Playoffs Prediction App Promo Codes Welcome Offer Polymarket Promo Code WTOP $20 Bonus Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Novig Promo Code WTOP 10% Discount Up to $100 ProphetX Promo Code WTOP 100% Deposit Match Up to $25 OG Promo Code Score $100 Bonus

Grab $20 Bonus on Polymarket

If you are among the eligible new Polymarket customers, unlocking your reward is a straightforward process. By signing up and making an initial deposit of at least $20, you will successfully unlock a $20 sign-up bonus to use across the platform. Once that $20 bonus hits your account, we are perfectly positioned to dive into today’s NBA postseason slate.

Kalshi Promo Releases $10 Bonus

Register on Kalshi and make your first $10 in trades on NBA action to redeem a $10 bonus. It has more markets than most trading apps, so you’ll find a wide range of options. For example, you can predict one of the play-in teams to reach the conference finals.

Start with $100 Discount on Novig

The Novig promo unlocks a 10% discount. Your first prediction will be up to $100 off the standard price. Plus, you’ll receive (5) Novig Cash and 1,000 Novig Coins. The cash is similar to the money you deposit, so it can be exchanged for real prizes. The coins are available to use in free mode, which is a great way to stay in the action and practice.

Get $25 Bonus on ProphetX

Create an account on ProphetX and make your initial deposit to lock-in a $25 bonus. This app allows customers to view odds in cents, meaning it makes it easy to understand how much your eligible to win or lose.

OG Promo Activates $100 Bonus

Complete a few steps on OG.com to gain a $100 bonus for NBA prediction markets.

Verify your email address: $5 Verify your phone number: $10 Complete ID verification: $15 Make your first deposit (min of $10): $20 Make your first trade (min of $10): $50

Probabilities for NBA Games on Monday

Matchup Probability Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks NYK 67.8% / ATL 32.2% Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE 76.2% / TOR 23.8% Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN 69.9% / MIN 30.1%

If we deploy a $20 bonus on today’s heaviest favorite, the Cleveland Cavaliers (76.2% probability), a successful prediction would net a safe $5.14 in profit. On the flip side, taking a risk and backing the heaviest underdog, the Toronto Raptors (23.8%), with that same $20 yields a substantial $60.60 in profit if they manage to pull off the road upset.

Keep in mind that you’ll be able to make trades as the action unfolds. If your teams gains an early lead, you may be able to sell contracts for a profit.