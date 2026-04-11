NASCAR-O’Reilly Suburban Propane 300 Results

Saturday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (15) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 300 laps, 0 points.

2. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300, 0.

3. (17) Brent Crews, Toyota, 300, 41.

4. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 300, 48.

5. (8) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 300, 33.

6. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 300, 49.

7. (1) William Sawalich, Toyota, 300, 40.

8. (14) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 300, 32.

9. (9) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 300, 28.

10. (6) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 300, 27.

11. (11) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 300, 34.

12. (12) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 300, 28.

13. (16) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 300, 24.

14. (38) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 300, 23.

15. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 300, 22.

16. (13) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 300, 21.

17. (22) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 300, 20.

18. (10) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 300, 19.

19. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 300, 28.

20. (5) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 300, 22.

21. (23) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 300, 16.

22. (30) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 299, 15.

23. (27) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 299, 14.

24. (21) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 298, 13.

25. (20) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, 298, 12.

26. (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, 298, 11.

27. (32) Patrick Staropoli, Chevrolet, 298, 10.

28. (28) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 298, 9.

29. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 297, 8.

30. (33) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 297, 7.

31. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 297, 6.

32. (26) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, 295, 5.

33. (24) Logan Bearden, Chevrolet, 295, 4.

34. (37) Blake Lothian, Toyota, 295, 3.

35. (25) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 290, 2.

36. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 287, 1.

37. (31) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, engine, 191, 1.

38. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, suspension, 176, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 77.882 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 3 minutes, 11 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.703 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 59 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Sawalich 0-27; K.Larson 28-64; B.Jones 65; R.Sieg 66-69; J.Clements 70; R.Sieg 71-79; K.Larson 80-175; B.Jones 176; K.Larson 177-272; C.Zilisch 273-288; K.Larson 289; C.Zilisch 290; B.Crews 291-293; C.Zilisch 294-300

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 4 times for 230 laps; W.Sawalich, 1 time for 27 laps; C.Zilisch, 3 times for 24 laps; R.Sieg, 2 times for 13 laps; B.Crews, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 2 laps; J.Clements, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 3; S.Creed, 1; A.Hill, 1; W.Sawalich, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 470; 2. S.Creed, 340; 3. J.Love, 324; 4. C.Day, 304; 5. C.Kvapil, 300; 6. A.Hill, 293; 7. S.Smith, 284; 8. B.Jones, 275; 9. P.Retzlaff, 257; 10. W.Sawalich, 254; 11. R.Caruth, 238; 12. T.Gray, 230; 13. R.Sieg, 202; 14. S.Mayer, 195; 15. B.Poole, 181; 16. J.Burton, 163.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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