NASCAR-O’Reilly North Carolina Education Lottery 250 Presented by Black’s Tire Results

Saturday At Rockingham Speedway Rockingham, N.C. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (14) William Sawalich, Toyota, 250…

Saturday

At Rockingham Speedway

Rockingham, N.C.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) William Sawalich, Toyota, 250 laps, 71 points.

2. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250, 49.

3. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250, 49.

4. (13) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 250, 40.

5. (5) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 250, 33.

6. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 250, 34.

7. (6) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 250, 39.

8. (3) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 250, 34.

9. (12) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250, 28.

10. (1) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 250, 47.

11. (11) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 250, 26.

12. (19) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 250, 29.

13. (16) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 250, 24.

14. (24) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 250, 23.

15. (20) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, 250, 22.

16. (26) Nathan Byrd, Chevrolet, 250, 21.

17. (29) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 250, 20.

18. (30) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 250, 19.

19. (25) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 250, 18.

20. (28) JJ Yeley, Ford, 250, 17.

21. (31) Andrew Patterson, Chevrolet, 250, 16.

22. (32) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 249, 15.

23. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 249, 14.

24. (15) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 249, 13.

25. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 249, 14.

26. (10) Brent Crews, Toyota, 248, 21.

27. (2) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 248, 15.

28. (18) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 248, 9.

29. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 246, 8.

30. (37) Blake Lothian, Chevrolet, 245, 7.

31. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, 245, 6.

32. (35) Cleetus Mitchell, Chevrolet, 244, 5.

33. (23) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 243, 4.

34. (22) Patrick Staropoli, Chevrolet, 242, 3.

35. (34) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 241, 2.

36. (33) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 241, 1.

37. (21) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, electrical, 201, 1.

38. (7) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, engine, 154, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.877 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 22 minutes, 36 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.863 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 44 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Day 0-50; T.Gray 51-56; C.Day 57-124; J.Allgaier 125; J.Love 126-129; W.Sawalich 130; J.Love 131-141; B.Crews 142-171; W.Sawalich 172-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Day, 2 times for 118 laps; W.Sawalich, 2 times for 80 laps; B.Crews, 1 time for 30 laps; J.Love, 2 times for 15 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 6 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 3; S.Creed, 1; A.Hill, 1; W.Sawalich, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 422; 2. J.Love, 296; 3. S.Creed, 291; 4. A.Hill, 277; 5. C.Day, 272; 6. C.Kvapil, 267; 7. S.Smith, 260; 8. B.Jones, 247; 9. P.Retzlaff, 229; 10. R.Caruth, 215; 11. W.Sawalich, 214; 12. T.Gray, 203; 13. S.Mayer, 173; 14. R.Sieg, 168; 15. B.Poole, 162; 16. A.Alfredo, 157.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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