Milwaukee faces Detroit on 4-game road skid

Milwaukee Bucks (31-48, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (57-22, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Wednesday, 7…

Milwaukee Bucks (31-48, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (57-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -18.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will aim to end its four-game road losing streak when the Bucks face Detroit.

The Pistons are 10-4 against the rest of their division. Detroit is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 27.6 assists per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 9.9.

The Bucks are 20-29 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is fourth in the NBA averaging 15.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.8% from downtown. AJ Green leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

The Pistons average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer makes per game than the Bucks allow (14.8). The Bucks average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Pistons allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won the last meeting 124-112 on Dec. 7, with Cunningham scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bucks. Ousmane Dieng is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 106.9 points, 40.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: day to day (lung), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (calf).

Bucks: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (achilles), Kevin Porter Jr.: out for season (knee), Myles Turner: day to day (ankle), Ryan Rollins: day to day (hip), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (ankle), Bobby Portis: day to day (wrist), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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